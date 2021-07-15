Top
Vizianagaram: Health hub to be set up in 15 acres

Vizianagaram District Collector Hari Jawaharlal
Highlights

Vizianagaram dist administration identify the land at Venugopalapuram village

Vizianagaram: District administration has identified 15 acres of land to establish a health hub.

The State government has proposed to set up medical hubs in every district to establish various hospitals and other medical labs for the benefit of people. Various super specialty hospitals, medical labs, scanning centres and other medical services would be provided here.

The government would develop the land and provide all basic amenities like water, roads, sanitation, power and give all the permissions. Interested hospital groups and private organisations would approach the government and establish their unit here.

The aim of the government is to provide several services under one roof. Following the directions issued by the Collector, the revenue officials identified 15 acres of land at Venugopalapuram village of Vizianagaram district for setting up the health hub. On Wednesday, Collector Hari Jawaharlal and Vizianagaram tahsildar B Prabhakara Rao inspected the land.

