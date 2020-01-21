Vizianagaram: Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology students bag prizes in e-Summit 20

Vizianagaram: The students of Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET) Jonnada has exhibited stellar performance in three-day e-Summit 20 held in IIT Bhubaneswar. The event started as an initiative of Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bhubaneswar. The Summit seeks to facilitate interaction among industrialists and students of participating institutes.

V Srivani of third year ECE and Chetana, a third year ECE student, secured first prize in KREO (Poster Making). The students presented a poster on the theme 'Jefer battery cars and its new launch in the market.' Kalyani Devi of second year ECE and Avinash of second year ECE secured first prize in Insignia logo making. Students presented a logo on the theme 'Integrated App to Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, Oyo called "Get Infinity." Naveen of second year EEE and Aditya of third year mech secured first and second prizes in EPIGRAMMA (Slogan & Tagline). Rahul of third year ECE and Aditya third year mech were nominated among top 20 best campus ambassadors in campus selection with respect to all colleges participated in e-Summit. Srivani third year ECE and Chetana third year ECE secured internship in Chalo Chalo. Moulyanjani of third year ECE secured internship in Event 2Oizer.

The College bagged 3 first prizes, 1-second prize, 2 internship programmes and 2 Campus Ambassadors in the e-Summit competition. Principal Dr V V Rama Reddy congratulated the team.