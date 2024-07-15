Vizianagaram: Man held for molesting 5-month-old infant

Vizianagaram: In a heinous crime, a 45-year-old man molested a 5-month-old girl sleeping in cradle in the district on Sunday. The incident occurred at JeeluguValasa of Ramabhadrapuram mandal. According to Ramabhadrapuram police,Y erukanna Doraarrived at the home of the parents and took the baby and allegedly molested her.

On listening the cries of the baby, her mother rushed to them and noticed blood spots on her body.

She suspected that something went wrong and took the infant to hospital and also informed the police.

This incident has created sensation with home minister VAnitha andminister for child welfare G Sandhya Rani instructing police to act fast. Later, Bobbili DSP G Venkateswara Rao announced that the accused Yerukanna Dora was arrested and investigation had begun.