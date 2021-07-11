Vizianagaram: Man kills two-year-old daughter

Vizianagaram: In a ghastly incident, a two-year-girl died after she was thrown on to a cement platform at Jodimamidivalasa under Salur mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday morning.

The man's two- year-old girl Pranavi died and his elder daughter suffered injuries. The police said that the man was upset over not having a male child.

As per the information, K Prasad, and Lakshmi of Jodimamidi Valasa are agriculture workers and they were blessed with two girls Siri (5) and Pranavi (2).

Prasad is habituated to consuming alcohol and he has been harassing wife Lakshmi over not giving birth to a male child. On Saturday morning, he once again beat up his wife and threw his two daughters on a cement platform at his house.

Pranavi, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The elder girl Siri was also injured and she was shifted to a hospital.

The locals caught the culprit, tied his hands and legs with a rope and thrashed him before handing him over to police. The police registered a case and began investigation.