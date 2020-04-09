Vizianagaram: Mandal-level teams constituted

Vizianagaram: The district administration has constituted mandal-level coordination committees to curb the spread coronavirus.

Though there are no positives cases recorded in the district, the district is taking all efforts as a precautionary measure. The administration also restricted lockdown relaxation to 10 am from 11 am.

The Mandal-level Health Monitoring Teams (MHMTs). Will led by either Mandal Praja Parishad Development Officer or Muncipal Commissioner. Each team will thoroughly monitor the situation and send persons with symptoms to quarantine centres.

A command control centre was established at the Collectorate and all the mandal level teams should sent the report to the centre.