Vizianagaram: Mega Job mela at Rajam on May 11

District collector Nagalakshmi along with other officials releasing posters for job mela in Vizianagaram on Monday

Vizianagaram : The district administration is making arrangements to conduct a mega job Mela on May 11 at Rajam. District collector S Nagalakshmi said that the youth with the qualifications polytechnic diploma, B Tech and traditional degrees can attend the mela with their certificates and make use of the opportunity.

She said that the mela would be held at Government ITI campus near the Varun Automobiles Showroom. Several banking, manufacturing, marketing, agriculture-based industries are taking part in the mela.

The students with copies of their certificates can attend the programme. Nagalakshmi said the AP Skill Development Corporation has been conducting several sessions to increase the job-oriented skills amng youth and providing job opportunities to them. Joint collector Mayur Ashok, DRO M Ganapathi Rao, DRDA project director K Kalyan Chakravarthi and others are supervising the programme. The interested youth can contact them for further details and clarify the doubts if any, she said.

