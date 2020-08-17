Vizianagaram: Ministers recall services of Vangapandu, Sambasivaraju

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishna Das and P Pushpa Srivani, Ministers Perni Nani and Kodali Nani have visited the house of Vangapandu Prasada Rao, a popular singer in north Andhra, who died recently, and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family members. They also visited the house of Penmatsa Sambasivaraju, a former minister, who died recently.

On the occasion, they have recollected his songs and how he sensitised public on several social evils. The ministers spoke to Usha and Dushyanth, the children of Vangapandu and consoled them. The ministers stated that though Prasada Rao is not alive, his songs would be forever. He is not only a singer and he is an inspiration for the present generations, they said.

Later the ministers visited Moyida village of Nellimarla mandal and consoled the family members of former minister Sambasivaraju. They condoled Suresh Babu, son of Sambasivaraju. They stated that Raju has laid foundation to YSRCP in the district. Raju put his untired efforts to strengthen the party and laid a strong base to the party here. He would be remembered forever, they said. Later they consoled Botcha Satyanarayana as his mother Eswaramma died on Sunday.