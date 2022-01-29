Vizianagaram: NCC camp concluded at SITAM

Vizianagaram: Satya Institute of Technology and Management 13 (A) Beturian, Visakhapatnam conducted a 7-day cadre camp in which 4 degree colleges participated.

A total of 191 girls and boys from Satya Degree College, M R College, S K College, and S Kota Government Degree College participated in the camp.

The camp consisted of classes on NCC Cadet Training, drill, personality development, health and hygiene, and NCC exam model paper exploration, mock test, map reading, firing and other activities.

Subedar Rajender Singh, Havildar Rajender Singh, Havildar Ravinder Raturi and NK Roshan Lal have guided the cadets.

At the end of the camp, students received certificates. Lt A Kalyan Ashok, Lt Sanyasi Naidu, M Uday Kiran and others participated.