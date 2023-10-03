Live
Just In
Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
A 10-day mega NCC camp in which around 400 cadets from various districts across the AP, Telangana concluded on Monday at MR College here.
The training camp began on September 23 at MR College Boys Hostel under the supervision of Colonel Tapas Mandal
During this camp, the Commandant emphasised the importance of NCC in candidates’ lives and their role in nation-building, highlighting qualities like leadership, teamwork, discipline, physical fitness, dedication, and courage that NCC instils among them. There were lectures and presentations on topics such as ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and its significance, responsible usage, and its long-term impact on our lives, women empowerment and gender equality, and disaster management. Circle inspector Ramakrishna from the Police Training School delivered a lecture on traffic rules and regulations to NCC cadets.
NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) conducted an informative lecture and demonstration on ‘National Disaster Management’. All the 400 NCC cadets participated in trekking and firing activities at Gani Kondalu Nellimarla. During these 10 days, various competitions like tug of war, tent pitching and volleyball were organised. Lt. Col Pallavi Varma, Deputy Camp Commandant, also participated in the programme.