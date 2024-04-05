Vizianagaram: No deviation from EC rules says Collector Nagalakshmi to staff

Vizianagaram: District collector S Nagalakshmi said that all the government staff should follow the norms, rules and regulations framed by the Election Commission and support the government mechanism to conduct the elections in a smooth manner.

She inaugurated media centre at the collectorate here on Thursday.

She said that they had received 280 complaints through various platforms and 276 of them were solved so far. She said that liquor, other material kept ready to distribute to voters and cash in total worth of Rs 1 crore was seized so far. Cash to the tune of Rs 11.20 lakh, liquor worth Rs 35.03 lakh, drugs worth of Rs 20.83 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were seized.

Around 15 village, ward volunteers were sacked from their services for violating the norms and two ration dealers were booked.

Eleven cases were registered against political parties for violating the model code of conduct, the collector said. Joint collector K Kartheek, assistant director D Ramesh, DRO and others participated in the programme.