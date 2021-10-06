Vizianagaram: No public gathering for Sirimanotsav

Vizianagaram: The district administration has decided to conduct Pyditalli Sirimanotsav without public participation in view of Covid pandemic.

The endowments officials and temple administration fixed the muhurtham for Tholellu on October 18 and Sirimanu October 19. Thousands of devotees used to visit the temple on both days and participate on Sirimanu fete but due to Covid threat, the administration has decided not to allow the common public to watch the annual event. The people are advised to watch the programme on television as arrangements have been made to live telecast the utsav on local cable networks. On Tuesday, collector A Suryakumari, SP M Deepika and local MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy conducted a review meeting in this regard and discussed ways to minimise size of gathering as part of Covid control measures.

APSRTC officials were instructed not to ply special busses for this festival and police is told bar entry of any private vehicle into the city on these two days. All the liquor shops and bars would be shut down and no free entry passes would be issued and everybody should purchase the pass at Rs 200 each. Police were also advised not to allow the people to reach the high private buildings to view the procession.

However, all the rituals and customs will be followed in celebrating the festival. All the officials concerned participated in the meet released a posters in connection with the event.