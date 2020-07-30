Vizianagaram: Physical distance norm goes for toss

Vizianagaram: Hundreds of people particularly women customers thronged the market area in the district on Thursday a day ahead of Varalakshmi Puja to purchase puja material violating the Covid protocol guidelines.



Even the jewellery malls and cloth shops received good response from the customers. None of people have observed physical distance norm and most of them came to market without wearing mark. Though the district has been reporting hundreds of cases in recent days and the health and police staff creating awareness, the people are not bothered about following the covid norms and simply come to the market to purchase the cloths, fruits, flowers and gold without wearing masks.

K Kavitha, a housewife said, "It is our custom and tradition to perform puja at my home every year. So, this year also I purchased some gold, sarees and others to offer the goddess. I am aware of this social distance norm but here today it is not possible to observe the norm. Let's see what is going to be happened."

A gold merchant said, "We have been waiting for this day as we shut our shop for last four months. We are facing problem to maintain shop with staff due to lack of business. So obviously we are eyeing on this occasion to recover some losses."