Vizianagaram: Pineapple fruit floods markets

Vizianagaram: After the conclusion of mango season, demand for another seasonal fruit, pineapple, has increased among people.

Pineapple grows only in hilly areas and has high demand in plain region.

Huge quantity of pineapples arrived in the district from Seethampeta Agency of Srikakulam district as the production was high this year, but due to lockdown and transport restrictions caused by pandemic, the prices are low.

The crop is being cultivated in approximately 8,000 hectares in North Andhra districts and the yield is being purchased by the middlemen and wholesale traders at very low price and they are selling at higher price. They are paying Rs10 or even less per fruit and selling it at double the price in retail market.

Pushcart vendors are selling the same at Rs 20 per each and making a good profits.

K Narayana, a pushcart vendor in Vizianagaram said, "We bought these fruits from wholesale trader at Rs 10 and selling at Rs 15-20. This is right time for the vendors like us to earn something. We can earn around Rs 400-500 per day". K Bharati, a housewife, said she buys them frequently as her children like them very much and the affordable.