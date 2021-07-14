Vizianagaram: Plea to reopen Bheemasingi sugar factory

Vizianagaram: Leaders of different parties intensified their efforts and resolved to exert pressure on the State government to reopen the Bheemasingi sugar factory in Jami mandal of Vizianagaram district.

They have organised several awareness programmes and held meetings with farmers to mobilise their support and take the issue to the notice of the government.

Bheesetti Babji, State working president of Lok Satta, CPI State committee member M Kameswara Rao and former ZPTC member B Pedababu have met MLAs K Veerabhadra Swamy of Vizianagaram and B Appala Narasaiah of Gajapathinagaram and appealed to them to extend support to farmers and to put in efforts to re-open the sugar factory which was closed due to operational and technical hurdles.

The leaders of different political parties pointed out that the government had assured that they would bring the factory into operational mode from this crop year but so far it has not materialised.

Around 40,000 tonnes of sugarcane is being produced by the farmers and now they are not aware whether the factory would become operational or not. They said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also assured that he would take steps to modernise the factory.

They said if that factory is in working condition, the farmers would be benefitted and financial activity in 10 surrounding mandals would increase. Babji and Kameswara Rao said that they would strive to see that the Chief Minister fulfilled his promise.