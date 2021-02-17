Vizianagaram: Regular classes begin at tribal varsity

Vizianagaram: The Central Tribal University (CTU) has started regular classes for the academic year of 2020-21. Hostels have also been reopened after the closure during the corona pandemic.

On this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof T V Kattamani, interacted with the parents, who came along with their children to take admission in hostels. During the interaction, in the university, V-C advised the parents to monitor the behaviour and hobbies, habits of their children and guide them if they are treading on wrong path. He said parents should guide their children to become a great personalities.

Later, he advised the students to dream high and work hard to realise the dreams. The students should be habituated to spend time at library rather than with computers and mobile phones. Prof H Lajapathi Rai, special officer of the university, said that they had initiated regular classes from Tuesday and streamline the teaching process to attain good results.