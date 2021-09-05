  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Sainik School celebrates Swarnim Vijay Varsh

Sainik School Principal Col Arun Kulkarni along with Collector A Surya Kumari and other officials receiving the Victory Flame in Sainik school on Saturday
Vizianagaram: Remembering India's victory over Pakistan and sacrifices of our soldiers, Sainik School Korukonda celebrated Swarnim Vijay Varsh Day in grand fervour on Saturday.

Sainik School principal Colonel Arun Kulkarni welcomed the Victory Flame along with Collector A Surya Kumari on Saturday. Marking the occasion, a cultural programme was organised in which the cadets gave a presentation on armed forces and a short video clip on the Indo-Pak war of 1971 was screened. The war heroes, veer naris were felicitated as a mark of respect for their supreme sacrifice.

The officers' staff and cadets of sainik school korukonda, officers and service personnel from Eastern Naval command, state government officials from Vizianagaram participated in the event.

