Vizianagaram sees decline in Covid cases

Vizianagaram: It appears that Vizianagaram is getting relief from coronavirus. The seriousness of the virus infection has come down and the tests for the virus have been increased drastically and number of infections has come down in the past few days. Similarly the deaths due to Covid19 have come down. The district was in green zone till the end of May as there was no positive case registered. But later the cases piled up and many people gathered at testing centers with Covid symptoms.

The district medical and health staff is conducting around 5,000 tests per day and positive results are less than 500. As of now the district has performed around 2,60, 352 tests and 31,914 people were infected with the virus. As of now 24, 654 patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals and 7078 patients are still undergoing treatment in various hospital.

At the same time, the deaths due to coronavirus have come down. The district witnessed 4-6 deaths per day due to Covid in August but in September the situation is under control. In July and August the patients waited for 2,3 days for test results but now they get results 24 hours. M Harijawahar lal said, "The district administration is taking several steps to control the spread of virus and providing quality treatment to the patients in Covid centers. Healthier, nutritious food is also being provided. So there is nothing to be worried and everybody will be cured".