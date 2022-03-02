Vizianagaram: SITAM organises guest lecture on startup companies

Vizianagaram: An interactive session was organised on "Startup companies" on Wednesday for the students of SITAM. Senior Grade Assistant Professor and Head Interdisciplinary Research Laboratory Anna University, VR Sarma attended the event as the guest lecturer.

He explained the tips and techniques to enhance the creativity and style of thinking to launch and operate a startup companies on their own. He also said that intellectuality is more important than investment to run the new firm successfully.

Director of SITAM M Sashibhushan Rao said that such type of guest lectures would inspire the students and increase their enthusiasm and perseverance to achieve anything. Principal DV Ramamurthy, Y Narendra Kumar, TV Damodar Naidu and others were present.­