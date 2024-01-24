Vizianagaram: SITAM, Taramandal sign pact on satellite sub-systems

Vizianagaram: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM ) and Taramandal Technologies Private Limited. SITAM principal Dr D V Rama Murthy and Taramandal Technologies Private Limited co-founder A Vineel Judson signed the agreement at Taramandal headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The main purpose of this MoU is to establish the terms and conditions under which both parties will associate,

collaborate and work towards the design, analysis, simulations, validations and development of components related to sub-systems of satellites and orbital vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, said that it will help the students and faculty of SITAM design and develop the CubeSats and launch them. Principal Dr D V Rama Murthy said that this MOU enables 1,500 students and faculty members to enhance their skills and self-reliance in emerging electronics and communication technologies.