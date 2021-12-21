Vizianagaram: SP Deepika inaugurates three-day Police Sports Meet

Vizianagaram: Sports and games help in getting relief from the work stress,improve health and refresh our mid, said SP M Deepika, inaugurating a three-day District Police Sports Meet in Vizianagaram on Monday. As many as police personnel from various wings of Police Department will take part in the sports meet.

SP said that by participating the sports we gain team spirit, leadership qualities and ability to face challenges. She added that though the police personnel were busy with their duties, they should participate in sports for their own health and fitness.

Deepika explained that participation is more important than winning the game.

Additional SPs NSridevi Rao, PSatyanarayana, NSuryaChandra Rao and other officers participated.