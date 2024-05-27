Poll violence: Cases registered against 34 accused

Guntur: Police registered cases against 34 accused in connection with poll violence in Narasaraopet police subdivision. So far police arrested some of the accused and they will arrest the remaining very soon to conduct the counting of votes peacefully. Narasaraopet DSP Sudhakar warned that he will not tolerate anyone encouraging violence and circulating provoking statements on social media.

Addressing media in Narasaraopet on Sunday, he urged people not to get provoked by statements of leaders. Meanwhile, the police officials have already conducted a cordon and search and taken the suspects into custody.

Special officers appointed by the Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta have reported to duties to assist the police to conduct the counting of votes peacefully. The Central forces have jumped into action to check untoward incidents in Palnadu district in the backdrop of poll violence. Police booked another case against the MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy for pelting stones against Karempudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy who tried to stop the stone-pelting against the TDP leaders. The MLA pelted the stones at the Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy on May 14. The latter was injured in the stone pelting incident, and complained to police officials. Based on that, the police registered the case against the MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy. The Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy informed the matter to the SIT officials also.