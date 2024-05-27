Live
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
Just In
Poll violence: Cases registered against 34 accused
So far police arrested some of the accused and they will arrest the remaining very soon to conduct the counting of votes peacefully
Guntur: Police registered cases against 34 accused in connection with poll violence in Narasaraopet police subdivision. So far police arrested some of the accused and they will arrest the remaining very soon to conduct the counting of votes peacefully. Narasaraopet DSP Sudhakar warned that he will not tolerate anyone encouraging violence and circulating provoking statements on social media.
Addressing media in Narasaraopet on Sunday, he urged people not to get provoked by statements of leaders. Meanwhile, the police officials have already conducted a cordon and search and taken the suspects into custody.
Special officers appointed by the Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta have reported to duties to assist the police to conduct the counting of votes peacefully. The Central forces have jumped into action to check untoward incidents in Palnadu district in the backdrop of poll violence. Police booked another case against the MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy for pelting stones against Karempudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy who tried to stop the stone-pelting against the TDP leaders. The MLA pelted the stones at the Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy on May 14. The latter was injured in the stone pelting incident, and complained to police officials. Based on that, the police registered the case against the MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy. The Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy informed the matter to the SIT officials also.