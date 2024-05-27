Live
Just In
Fatal Road Accidents Claim Eight Lives in Andhra Pradesh
As many as three road accidents have taken place in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries
As many as three road accidents have taken place in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries. In a tragic incident in Tirupati district, a car lost control and collided with the divider on the Puthalapattu-Naidupet National Highway at M. Kongaravaripalli in Chandragiri mandal. Four individuals lost their lives in this accident, while others sustained serious injuries. The victims were traveling from Nellore to Vellore when the accident occurred.
In another unfortunate incident in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district, four individuals were killed when a car collided with a lorry near Kodurupadu HP petrol bunk. The exact circumstances surrounding this accident are still under investigation by the authorities.
Additionally, an accident on Mallavaram National Highway saw a car veering out of control and crashing into the divider on the opposite side of the road. The vehicle caught fire, but fortunately, the two passengers inside managed to escape with minor injuries. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred while the individuals were traveling from Tirupati towards Chandragiri.
The police have launched investigations into these tragic incidents to determine the causes and prevent such accidents in the future. The loss of lives in these road accidents serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving.