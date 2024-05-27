1,702 students graduate from BMS College of Engineering; 69 of them emerge as top rank holders

Bengaluru: BMS College of Engineering, an autonomous institute affiliated to VTU, celebrated a monumental day as 1702 students, among them 69 top rank holders, graduated in a grand ceremony. Presided over by Dr. P Dayanand Pai, Life Trustee of BMSET and Chairman of the Board of Governors at BMSCE, the event was graced by esteemed chief guest Dr. Vidyashankar S, Vice Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgavi and Guest of Aviram Sharma, Chairman BMSIT and M and Trustee BMSET.

The graduation ceremony was a momentous occasion, marking the awarding of degree certificates to the autonomous batch of engineering (UG and PG), MCA, and MBA graduates of 2023.

Dr. P Dayanand Pai, in his address, underscored the importance of holistic education and character development in shaping the future of engineering and technology. He said, “Today’s graduates represent the vanguards of innovation and progress. A holistic approach to education includes the growth of critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and ethical principles in addition to technical abilities. Students must use these knowledge and experience for the benefit of humanity. This is in line with the concept of engineering for social good, which is the use of cutting-edge technology to address pressing societal problems and promote sustainable development.” Reflecting on the significance of the occasion and congratulating the graduates, Dr. S Muralidhara, Principal of BMS College of Engineering, said, “At BMSCE, we strive not only to impart technical knowledge but also to instill values that mold well-rounded individuals capable of confronting real-world challenges. I am delighted to witness the achievements of so many students and extend my heartfelt congratulations to them as they embark on their future journeys.

Moreover, I commend the exceptional dedication and academic excellence demonstrated by our 69 top rank holders, exemplifying our institution’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence.” The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education in nurturing future leaders and professionals dedicated to making a positive impact on society. As graduates embark on their respective journeys, they carry with them the values and knowledge instilled by their alma mater, poised to drive change and innovation in their chosen fields.