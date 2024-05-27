Hospital fire tragedy: Cops arrest owner

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested the hospital owner where seven children were killed after a massive fire broke out on late Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Naveen Kichi, a resident of Bhairon Enclave, Paschim Vihar.

“In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, for treatment,” said a DCP.

“All 7 dead bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem,” said the DCP, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police probe has revealed that the licence issued to the hospital by the Delhi Government Health Services (DGHS) had expired on March 31.

The doctors at the hospitals were not qualified to treat newborn babies, who were in need of Neonatal Intensive care, as they (doctors) were only BAMS degree holders.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the east Delhi children hospital fire which left seven newborns dead is heart-rending and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.