Vizianagaram: Sports will help improve physical & mental health

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of the International Olympic Day, district Olympic association has organised a huge run on Sunday here to create awareness among youth on sports and games.

District president of the association Gurana Ayyalu said that the youth should not confine only to studies and education, they should also spare some time for sports and games which will help them imbibe sportive spirit. Sports wll also enhance will power among the youth, he said.

Ayyalu said that sportspersons have special honour and recognition in the society and they can even get jobs in several government organisations.

The sports and games will help us improve physical and mental health. Sports help us to build friendly relations with others pursuing different fields, he said.

Even the parents should encourage the students towards sports.

He said that the district association has been supporting several sportspersons to take part in national and international events.” The run was organised between R& B junction and Mayuri junction and T-shirts and caps were distributed to participants.