Vizianagaram: Strive to become leaders, Addl DGP to NCC cadets

Vizianagaram: Meghalaya additional DGP G Hari Prasad Raju advised NCC cadets to work hard to towards their goal and emerge as leaders.

Addressing NCC cadets at a seminar held at SITAM College here on Wednesday, G Hari Prasad Raju inspired the students with his motivational speech. He said that our character, personality, discipline, punctuality, and other qualities play a key role in our progress and development.