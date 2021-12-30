  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Strive to become leaders, Addl DGP to NCC cadets

Strive to become leaders, Addl DGP to NCC cadets
x

Strive to become leaders, Addl DGP to NCC cadets

Highlights

Meghalaya additional DGP G Hari Prasad Raju advised NCC cadets to work hard to towards their goal and emerge as leaders.

Vizianagaram: Meghalaya additional DGP G Hari Prasad Raju advised NCC cadets to work hard to towards their goal and emerge as leaders.

Addressing NCC cadets at a seminar held at SITAM College here on Wednesday, G Hari Prasad Raju inspired the students with his motivational speech. He said that our character, personality, discipline, punctuality, and other qualities play a key role in our progress and development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X