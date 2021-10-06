Vizianagaram: Students lay siege to principal's office

Vizianagaram: Demanding reduction of the fee and re-examination to the students who were purposefully failed by the lecturers for not paying college, many students of Maharaja Degree College along with Student Federation of India (SFI) lay siege at the principal office on Tuesday.

The students entered into the principal's office and expresses their grievances to the principal. The students said that a lecturer has been insulting and harassing them for not paying the college fee.

They questioned the principal that how poor students can bear the burden of the hefty fees during pandemic situation when they are trying hard to make their ends meet.

They deplored that the lecturer has intentionally awarded less marks and made them to fail in the exams. They demanded the principal to take action against the lecturer and do justice to the students.

Responding to the students' grievances, the college principal assured them that she will take steps for re-valuation of the answer scripts and help the students who were struggling.