Vizianagaram: TDP demands handing over of houses to beneficiaries

Vizianagaram: Tension prevailed at Saripalli housing complex when police prevented TDP leaders from entering into the complex.

On Friday a large number of TDP activists the housing complex raising the slogan 'Naa Illu-Naa Sontham' and demanded that the government hand over the houses to the beneficiaries.

The TDP leaders tried to enter into the housing complex where 2,800 houses have been constructed during the TDP regime but the State government is yet to distribute them to the beneficiaries.

K Nagarjuna, party president for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency, stated that 2,800 houses were constructed in several blocks at Saripalli village during the TDP rule but so far the YSRCP government could not distribute them to the people. The poor and downtrodden were eagerly waiting to take possession of the houses and get dream of owning a house fulfilled. But the government is simply ignoring the issue.

Not only the housing beneficiaries, but the farmers were also struggling under the YSRCP regime. Maize farmers are waiting for selling their produce but the market yards are not purchasing maize, he pointed out.

The State government also closed Anna Canteens which were providing food at a very subsidised price to the poor.

The government should learn about the problems of people and try to solve them as soon as possible. Nagarjuna said that if the government fails to hand over the houses to public they would intensify the stir and expand it to the entire State. Party leaders P Adithi Gajapathi Raju and others have participated in the protest.