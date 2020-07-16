Vizianagaram to go for Voluntary lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases: Botsa Satyanarayana

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the Jagan government would implement strategic measures to contain coronavirus in the state. As part of that, four Sanjeevani buses have been allotted to the district. Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday inaugurated two mobile covid buses set up for covid diagnostic tests under the auspices of the APSRTC. Botsa Satyanarayana then spoke to the media.

He said special measures were being taken on behalf of the government for coronavirus. He said that the tests would be conducted across the district through mobile covid testing centres called Sanjeevini. Corona suspects are advised to call the helpline immediately. It has been revealed that from today that the government would provide free treatment under Aarogyasri to those whose medical treatment in the district has crossed one thousand rupees.

He said that a special allowance was being given to those who were treated under YSR‌ Asara. So far 52,535 samples have been collected in the district, of whom 50156 have received negative. A total of 1073 positive cases were reported in the district. He said 425 people had been discharged after recovering from the corona. Botsa Satyanarayana said that from today, we are implementing voluntary lockdowns in the towns of the district.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has made available four special buses per district for conducting corona tests. 52 buses were made available across the state. The government said people need to co-operate and come forward for the coronavirus tests.