Vizianagaram train Accident: Death Toll rises to 13, here is list of deceased

VIZIANAGARAM: The death toll in the train accident at Vizianagaram where two trains collided has rose to 13 and the injured to 50 till Monday morning. The officials are conducting the rescue operations.

According to the officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR), the Palasa passenger train collided with the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli leaving three coaches to derail. Several people who were injured shifted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who expressed shock over the incident announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured from Andhra Pradesh state and directed the officials to carryout rescue operations and extend a better treatment to the injured.

The Chief Minister has also extended the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured who belonged to other states.

The deceased were identified as Chintala Krishnam Naidu, Pilla Nagaraju,

Kanchubharaki Ravi (30), Gidijala Lakshmi (35), Karanam Appalanaidu (45), Challa Satish (32), Srinivas, Tenkala Sugunamma, Reddy Saseethannaidu, Majji Ramu, M. Srinivas Visakha-Palasa Passenger Train Guard and train pilot. Another body is yet to be identified

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains through Visakhapatnam route due the train accident.



