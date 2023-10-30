Vizianagaram train accident: YS Jagan to visit accident spot and meet injured

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Vizianagaram train accident spot today. He will be reaching Visakhapatnam by a special flight and then proceeding to the accident site by helicopter. CM Jagan will also meet the injured who are being treated in the hospital.



The train accident occurred at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, when the Rayagada passenger train collided with the slow-moving Palasa passenger train leaving 13 people lost their lives in the incident, while 50 others are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

CM Jagan has instructed various government departments, including health, police, and revenue, to coordinate relief measures and ensure that the injured receive medical services. He has also announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. A compensation of Rs.10 lakhs will be provided to the families of the deceased from Andhra Pradesh, and Rs.2 lakhs will be given to those who are seriously injured.