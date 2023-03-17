  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Vasavi club extends financial aid to student

The Vasavi club has extended its support to a poor student, who is struggling to pay college fees as her parents are confined to bed due to serious illness.

K Sravani of Gajularega village in Vizianagaram city, is studying BTech in a private engineering college here.

As her parents bedridden due to health issues, she was not able to clear her college fees, exam fees and transportation dues.

Noticing her pathetic condition, the members of Vasavi club donated Rs 40,000 to her to clear the exam fees. Club president K Santhosh, K Nagaraju and B Nanaji attended the programme.

