Vizianagaram: Venkaiah Naidu visits GMR foundation

Vizianagaram: Former vice-president of Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday visited GMR Varalakshmi foundation in Rajam of Vizianagaram district and observed the skill development courses being conducted.

He interacted with the trainees and advised them to become entrepreneurs or investor instead of working under someone. Skill development centres are very helpful to youth to earn bread and butter initially and later they can be upgraded to the level of owners. T Nagarjuna, DGM of Nabard met the former vice-president and explained how they are supporting farmers and farming related activities.

Later, Red Cross activists met Naidu and explained the services. Naidu advised them to extend their services to remote areas and support public during emergency.