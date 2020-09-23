Vizianagaram: Work with honesty, commitment, DIG LKV Ranga Rao instructs staff

Vizianagaram: Work with commitment and honesty and get appreciation from people as it is more valuable than medals acquired in service, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of North Andhra Region LKV Ranga Rao.

He spoke to the staff over a webinar on Tuesday and instructed them to work hard. He called upon them to create awareness among people on the need to wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He advised them to stand with women, senior citizens and the downtrodden and serve with sincerity. "We should mind that it's a great opportunity for us to serve the society directly and we can transform the society. The district police authority should provide exemption from Covid duties to the staff who crossed 55 years and engage them in some other duties," the DIG said.

All the staff should protect themselves from Covid and save their families too, he said.