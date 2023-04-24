Vizianagaram: Workshop on digital detox held at SITAM

Vizianagaram : A workshop on Digital Detox was held at SITAM (Engineering College) Vizianagaram.

Brahma Kumaris Rajayogini BK Hemalatha and BK Manjusha stressed the need to keep away from digital screens to ensure a healthy mind and body.

They pointed out that these days digital screens were being used for studies, in jobs, for entertainment and during leisure. "If we want our body and mind to be healthy, we need to get away from them," they said.

Tech gadgets negatively affect our vision, sleep, brain development and intelligence, the Brahma Kumaris said. They said that watching too much screen makes one feel lonely and social media increases ego in us. They also explained to students on G20 and Y20.

College Director Dr M Sasibhushan Rao, Principal Dr D V Ramamurthy and students participated in the programme.