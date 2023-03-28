Viziangaram: Digital library launched in SITAM

Viziangaram: SITAM College of Engineering launched a digital library to facilitate their students to have unlimited volumes of books, which will be helpful. BotchaJhansi Lakshmi, correspondent of Satya Educational institutions, inaugurated the digital library on Monday .

She said that the computers in this digital library were set up at a cost of Rs72 lakh with internet facility and centralised AC and all the IEEE, NPTEL e-books and e-journals related to various courses will be available to the students. She also said that by listening to audio and video recordings related to various subjects can be learnt by the students to improve job opportunities.

Dr Majji Bhushan Rao, director of SITAM, said that students should improve their knowledge by using this digital library facility. Dr DV Rammurthy, principal of SITAM, said that everyone should use this digital library facility properly. Librarian Satyavati and other HoDs attended the programme.