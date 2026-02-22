VKPCPIR charts out roadmap for economic growth with vision–2051

Anakapalli: The Visakhapatnam–Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (VKPCPIR) focuses on shaping a future-ready industrial ecosystem with the successful conduct of a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on ‘VK-PCPIR Development Vision–2051’. Addressing the gathering, VK-PCPIR Vice-Chairman N. Tej Bharath outlined the vast scale and strategic importance of the VK-PCPIR Urban Development Authority with the jurisdiction spanning 640-sqkm, covering 10 mandals and 97 villages across Kakinada, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

He announced that, alongside the preparation of the Development Vision–2051, a comprehensive review and revision of the Master Plan–2041 and Zonal Development Plan–2041 are underway to align the region’s growth with emerging industrial and infrastructure needs. For this critical task, LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd has been appointed as consultant.

The VK-PCPIR Vice-Chairman urged officials to work in close coordination with stakeholders and ensure submission of the draft report by August, stressing the need for accurate data and strategic inputs.

He highlighted that robust integration of key industries, road networks, and port connectivity would be central to building a globally-competitive development framework.

Inputs from industries, infrastructure agencies, public representatives, and technical experts, he said, would play a key role in strengthening VKPCPIR–2051 and Master Plan–2041 so that it aids in fast-tracking industrial growth plus employment generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Rama Krishna noted that the Visakhapatnam Economic Region, comprising nine districts as announced by NITI Aayog, has already attracted considerable private investments and MoUs across Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts.

He underlined that the projects at Nakkapalli such as the Bulk Drug Park, ArcelorMittal project, and the Toy Park are set to emerge as powerful growth-drivers for employment creation and industrial diversification.

He further highlighted that the upcoming Kakinada Gateway Port and Nakkapalli Anchor Port in the VK-PCPIR region will apparently enhance maritime export capacity and strengthen India’s global trade connectivity.

The workshop witnessed participation of District Joint Collector Saurya Man Patel, VK-PCPIR Joint Director V Shilpa, Kakinada ZP CEO Lakshman, representatives of LEA Associates Anakapalli District Chief Planning Officer Rama Rao along with key stakeholders and district officials from various departments.