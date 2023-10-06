VMC building will be ready by Dasara, says Commissioner

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the ongoing construction works of the VMC building on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the landmark structure is poised to be a symbol of modernity and efficiency for the city of Vijayawada. The VMC building, featuring a ground-plus-three configuration, has each floor 15,000 square feet of carpet area. The ground floor and the first floor will be allocated for commercial purposes, offering prime spaces for businesses, with an estimated monthly revenue range of Rs 8 to 10 lakh. The second floor of the building exclusively accommodates VMC staff. The third floor is designated for the Engineer-in-Chief of Public Health with an expected monthly revenue of Rs 3 lakh, he informed. The second floor will house 4 to 5 departments completely with specially designed chambers for Heads of Departments and a conference hall with a seating capacity of 200. Notably, the second floor boasts state-of-the-art soundproofing technology and a fire-fighting system that activates alarms in the presence of smoke, automatically deploying a water motor in case of fire accidents, he added.

Commissioner Swapnil further emphasised the importance of sustainable construction by instructing the inclusion of double-glasing vacuum glasses to minimize solar heat. This commitment to green technology aligns with the VMC’s dedication to energy conservation. “We aim to create a building that not only serves the administrative needs of the VMC but also stands as a symbol of innovation and sustainability in our city.

Our dedication to smart construction and eco-friendly practices is evident in every aspect of this project. The second floor of this building will be ready for inauguration this Dasara,” he added.