VMC sets up 41 rehabilitation centres

Vijayawada: Learning from previous experiences with floods, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken comprehensive preventive measures to tackle the impact of Cyclone Montha. Under the leadership of Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, the corporation has made extensive arrangements to establish rehabilitation centres and strengthen the city’s flood-prevention system. The VMC has set up 41 rehabilitation centres across the city. On Tuesday, meals were provided to 146 people who were shifted from old and vulnerable buildings. Commissioner Dhyanachandra personally inspected several rehabilitation centres and interacted with the evacuees to ensure proper supply of food, drinking water, and other basic amenities. As part of precautionary measures, VMC teams are relocating people from low-lying and flood-prone areas to safer locations. A total of 20 JCBs, 13 pump sets, 78 oil engines, and 29 tractors were deployed for emergency use, while 13 unsafe electric poles were removed. To maintain cleanliness and ensure smooth water flow, 100 additional sanitation workers have been deployed to clear garbage and clean drains continuously. Acting on the Commissioner’s instructions, officials also removed weed growth in the Budameru drain to facilitate free flow of floodwater. In coordination with the police, VMC staff visited hilly and low-lying areas to raise awareness among residents and shifted them to rehabilitation centres for safety.

Durga Temple ghat road closed

Meanwhile, Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik announced the closure of the ghat road from the Toll Gate to Indrakeeladri on Tuesday. He indicated that the road would remain closed until normal conditions return following the Cyclone Montha. Devotees are permitted to access the temple via Kanaka DurgaNagar and the lift.



