VMC takes up desilting, weed removal works

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has said that extensive desilting and weed removal works are being carried out across the city as part of mosquito control and sanitation measures.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner stated that accumulated silt, sludge and garbage are being removed from major canals, including the Budameru canal, Ryves canal, Eluru canal and Bandar canal. The works are being undertaken using boots, tractors and other equipment to clear debris and ensure uninterrupted water flow, he said.

He further explained that desilting operations are being intensified in the city’s major outfall drains using JCBs, nala-man machines, and excavators. Steps are being taken to prevent stagnation of water in canals and drains, and all necessary precautions are being implemented to ensure smooth flow of water, particularly in view of public health concerns, he added.

Dhyanachandra appealed to citizens not to dump garbage into canals and drains and urged them to actively participate in maintaining city cleanliness.