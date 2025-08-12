Volleyball tourney kicks off

Vijayawada: The Siddhartha educational institutions are dedicated to training the youth to excel in various fields by honing their skills, said Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan.

He was the chief guest at the inauguration of the All India Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which began on Monday at the PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College grounds and will run until August 14.

Malineni Rajaiah, president of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, urged students to maintain focus in both their studies and sports, emphasising the importance of developing sportsmanship in life.

During the event, the academy honoured former students and national-level athletes, including PV Ramana (father of PV Sindhu) and G Pradeep. They were felicitated by president Rajaiah, secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, joint secretary Nimmagadda Lalitha Prasad, Principals Dr Meka Ramesh and Ch Venkateswarlu, and Director V Babu Rao.

On the opening day, the tournament featured several exciting matches, with teams from SRM-EASA (Chennai) playing against Bishop Moore (Kerala), and the Siddhartha Academy team taking on Holy Grace. Other matches included Karpagam (Coimbatore) versus SAI-Gujarat and Loyola (Chennai) against SAI-Trivandrum in both the men’s and women’s categories.