Voluntary organisations hailed for supporting flood-hit

Eluru: The contribution of voluntary organisations during natural calamities cannot be forgotten, said Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy.

The minister handed over essential commodities to the families affected by heavy rains and floods at a programme organised in Nuzvid on Thursday.

While fertiliser traders in Nuzvid gave a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, Anganwadi staff in Nuzvid constituency gave Rs 50,000 and Jana Sena leader P Nagaraju handed over Rs 10,000 to the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that no matter how many relief programmes the governments carry out during natural calamities, the cooperation of voluntary organisations is necessary for the successful implementation of the relief programmes.

He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for actively taking part in flood relief activities and walking briskly in the floodwater even at the age of 75 for the victims in Vijayawada. The state government is distributing essentials to a total of 346 families affected by floods in Nuzvid, Musunuru and Augiripalli of Nuzvid constituency.

On behalf of the Red Cross organisation, the minister distributed cooking utensils and blankets to 26 families who were affected by floods in Nuzvid mandal.

Nuzvid RDO Y Bhavanishankari, Red Cross District Secretary BV Krishna Reddy, officials of various departments participated.

Meanwhile, the minister along with officials inspected the crops damaged by heavy rains and floods in Vattigudipadu of Agiripalli mandal on Thursday. He said that the farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains and floods will be supported.

He said that the government will support every farmer whose crops have been lost due to heavy rains and floods.