Volunteer system would be continued, no doubt in it: Naidu

Banaganapalle (Nandyal): The Telugu Desam party Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that he will continue the Volunteer system. The after continuing to power I will change the fate of the volunteers. They are being paid a minimum of Rs.5000 salary but after TDP comes to power their salary would be hiked. Naidu told the volunteers not to favor the betrayals. `If your work for them then out cadres wont spare you. Instead of favoring the betrayals he asked them to work for democracy.

Most of the volunteers are well educated but unfortunately they are being paid very less salary. Naidu assured while addressing Praja Galam public meeting here at Banaganapalle town on Friday. Addressing the public meeting Naidu assured the Volunteers not to fear that the system would be cancelled. He said they will continue the system and there is no doubt in it. Asserting Naidu said after the TDP party come to power, the educated volunteers would be imparted training in skill development so that they can earn at least a minimum amount of Rs.50 thousand per month.

Naidu assuring the women folks has said that his government will provide three LPG cylinders for free of cost. The women would be allowed to travel free in RTC busses. He also said to give Rs.3000 towards unemployment allowance besides announcing Mega DSC. We have conducted 12 DSCs, I had conducted 9 and the former CM NT Rama Rao 3 DSCs. But Jagan could not conduct even one DSC during his five years government.

He said to hike the pension to Rs.4000 and it would be given on 1st of every month. If anyone fails to receive at the first month then they would be given at the second month and if they fail to take even at the second month they would be given at the three months along with the two months pension, Naidu said.