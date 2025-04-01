Vontimitta Brahmotsavam preparations inspected

Tirumala / Vontimitta: TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam along with YSR Kadapa district collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar and SP E G Ashok Kumar on Monday, inspected ongoing works of Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams ofSri Kodandarama Swamy templeto be held from April 5 to April 15 in Ekashilanagaram, Vontimitta.

On the occasion, they checked the arrangements in detail and made several suggestions to the officials concerned.

The senior officials inspected the roads, parking facilities, PAC building works, kiosks and other works.

In view of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reaching the Kalyana Vedika premises from Kadapa Airport on April 11, the JEO discussed the security arrangements to be madewith the district collector and SP.

It was suggested that parking and road diversion routes should be decided in advance in Bakarapet, along with the entry and exit routes of the devotees without any problems.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector Sridhar suggested that the arrangements should be made to distribute drinking water, buttermilk, Annaprasadams, and Sita Rama Kalyanam Mutyala Talambralu packets to the devotees in the galleries.

He instructed the officials to set up control rooms for the convenience of the devotees and to set up emergency routes to exit the galleries at the Kalyana Vedika. And instructed that all ongoing works should be completed on time.

SP Ashok Kumar said that as part of security measures, about 2,000 police personnel will be deployed. He said that strong arrangements will be made at the field level without giving a chance to any sort of untoward incident.

The JEO suggested that arrangements should be made in a planned manner for emergency medical services, ambulances, fire brigade, police and Annaprasadam in the Kalyana Vedika area as per the directives given by the district collector.

Later, a department-wise review was held in the Conference Hall with the various district departments and police besides TTD officials by the TTD JEO, collector and SP.

TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, SE Venkateswarlu, Manoharam, Kadapa DRO Vishveswara Naidu, RDO John Erwin, Jammalamadugu RDO Saisri and other officials participated in the meeting.