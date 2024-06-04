Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today

Rajamahendravaram: The counting of votes will be held on the premises of the strong rooms where the EVMs are secured within the respective districts. Kakinada in the Kakinada district, Rajahmundry in East Godavari district, and Amalapuram in the Ambedkar Konaseema district became venues for the counting which will start at 8 am.

The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot (ETPB) votes will be counted first, followed by the Postal Ballot (PB) votes.

Even if the ETPB and PB vote counting is not completed by then, the counting of the votes deposited in the EVMs will also start parallel at 8.30 am. It is said that a half an hour duration is inevitable for the first and second rounds.

After that, each round will take 20 minutes, officials said. The result pattern is expected to be clear by 11 am on Tuesday.

Counting and declaration of results of more than half of the constituencies are likely to be completed by 3 pm.

As many as 799 ETPB votes were cast in the Kakinada district, 600 in the Konaseema, and 405 in the East Godavari district. A total of 18,532 employees’ postal ballot votes were cast in the Kakinada district, 17,000 in Ambedkar Konaseema district, and 15,383 in the East Godavari district.

Polling percentage of 83.84 was recorded in the Konaseema district, 80.93 per cent in East Godavari district, and 80.30 per cent in Kakinada district.

Officials said that the first result will come from Jaggampeta in the Kakinada district, Kovvur in the East Godavari, and Razole in the Konaseema district.

In view of the highest number of rounds, the final result is expected to be for the Kakinada Rural, Rajamahendravaram Rural, and Kothapeta constituencies.

Collector and District Electoral Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha said counting arrangements have been completed and officials are fully prepared to conduct the counting successfully of General Elections-2024. Counting observers reviewed the counting arrangements with the returning officers on Monday at Adikavi Nannayya University (AKNU).

The most robust security arrangements have been made at 17 counting centres. More than 160 CCTV cameras have been installed. About 2,500 ID cards have been issued to candidates and agents. Counting observers K Bala Subrahmanyam, Kamal Kant Sarochha, Bijai Kumar Kandayat Roy, and Tan Singh G Momin conducted a constituency-wise review and made various suggestions.