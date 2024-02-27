Vote for TDP for bright future, BCs urged

Ongole: It is only the TDP which worked for the welfare of the Backward Communities and empowered them, said the party leaders and advised the BCs to vote for TDP for their bright future.

The Ongole parliament constituency level ‘Jayaho BC’ programme was organised with the BC leaders from the TDP and the Jana Sena Party in Ongole on Monday. Speaking at the programme after paying floral tributes to the portraits of Jyothirao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar, the TDP Ongole parliamentary district president Dr Nukasani Balaji said that BCs entered the legislative bodies only after NT Rama Rao formed the Telugu Desam Party.

He pointed out that N Chandrababu Naidu had increased the reservation for BCs in local bodies from 20 to 34 per cent, and the YSRCP government reduced it. He alleged that the YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged the attacks and atrocities on the BCs, instead of controlling them. Balaji announced that his political journey is in the path shown by the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu and called for joint efforts to make Naidu Chief Minister again.

TDP State vice-president and candidate from Ongole Assembly constituency Damacharla Janardhana Rao said that the BCs are always with the TDP, and it is the only party that works for the welfare of the BCs.

He said that to ensure the welfare and future of the youth, and employment opportunities for them, the BCs should extend support to the TDP. The TDP leaders including Yerragondapalem candidate Guduri Erixion Babu, Prakasam district BC cell president Nandikanuma Brahmaiah, Kondepi observer Adaka Swamulu, Ongole observer Vinukonda Subrahmanyam, AP TDP secretary Podili Srinivasa Rao and other leaders also participated in the programme.