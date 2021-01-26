Vote is mother of all rights: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the vote is not just a right to be exercised mechanically as and when elections are held but it is a powerful instrument in the hands of people and exercise of the right to vote makes people sentinels of the noble tradition of democracy.

Speaking at the launch of 11th National Voters Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the Governor said the right to vote is the mother of all political rights provided under the Constitution adding that every citizen of the country, including youth should feel proud of performing their respective constitutional duties as this will ensure their meaningful participation and significant contribution to the growth of the nation and the society.

New and young voters should come forward and actively participate in the celebration of our democracy and actual participation and exercise of right to vote would empower and enable the youth to contribute for the welfare of the society, he said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand said the 11th National Voters Day is being celebrated all over the country with the theme of 'Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'.

The National Voters Day is celebrated on January 25, the day on which Election Commission of India (ECI) was constituted in 1950. The CEO said that the final electoral rolls of Andhra Pradesh were published on January 15, 2021.

Earlier, Governor Harichandan presented awards to V Vinay Chand, collector, Visakhapatnam, Dr M. Hari Jawahar Lal, collector, Vizianagaram, Dr Pola Bhaskara, collector, Prakasam, P Balakrishnamacharyulu, secretary, AP Legislature, V Vijaya Rama Raju, vice-chairman and managing director, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Medida Jahnavi, sub-collector, Madanapalle, K Bala Tripura Sundari, SDC, KRRC, Vizianagaram, M Viswaswara Naidu, SDC, KRRC, Anantapur, Chaitanya Bharati, project manager in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, for better performance in enrolling more number of voters.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor, A Md Imtiaz, collector, Krishna district, and other officers attended the programme.