Voter awareness bike rally held in Chandragiri

Chandragiri (Tirupati district): Collector and District Election Officer Dr G Lakshmisha called upon youth, who have completed 18 years age, to enrol as voters and exercise their franchise on May 13 without fail.

As part of SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activity, he inaugurated a bike rally in Chandragiri on Thursday evening, which was held from Prathyangira Ammavari temple to Chandragiri Kota.

Tirupati RDO and Chandragiri ERO Nishanth Reddy, Tahsildars, MPDOs, Revenue officials, BLOs and others also participated. On this occasion, the Collector motivated the participants with slogans like ‘Ennikala Parvam – Desa Garvam’, ‘I Vote for sure’ etc., He asked the secretariat staff also to educate voters in their limits to utilise their voting right on May 13.

In the district, 612 electoral literacy clubs were formed and through campus ambassadors, youth are being motivated to enrol as voters and sensitise them to exercise their right to vote. The general elections are being held for the first time after the formation of Tirupati district and it has to be ensured that poll percentage has to be increased. SVEEP activities are being held with the target of achieving over 75 percent of poll percentage.

Lakshmisha said, respecting democracy, every voter should exercise their right to vote and cooperate in the conduct of free and fair elections. On this occasion, he inaugurated a photo booth set up in Chandragiri Fort and posed for photographs. Later, he visited the Fort.

Earlier, in a meeting with the election nodal officers which was held at the Collectorate, the Collector said that election observers will reach the district very soon. They will go through the daily reports of nodal officers for which everyone should be well prepared.

They have to work in coordination and discharge their duties responsibly. He asked them to conduct more voter awareness programmes.