Voter Verdict Today Decides Next 5 Years of Rule

KADAPA (YSR DISTRICT): As voters in the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency head to the polls today, the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh is gripped by anticipation and intrigue. Situated in the YSR district, Kadapa is home to seven Legislative Assembly segments, including Badvel (SC), Kadapa, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, and Mydukur. With a total of 16,39,066 voters, comprising 8,00,857 males, 8,37,993 females, and 216 third-gender individuals, the constituency is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the state's political future.

In the electoral landscape of the YSR district, a total of 110 assembly constituency contestants are vying for the opportunity to represent their constituents. Among them, Kadapa Assembly Constituency witnesses a competitive field with 13 candidates in the fray, including Tumman Kalyan Afzal Khan from the INC, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari representing the YSRCP, and Madhavi RedappaGari standing for the TDP, among others.

Meanwhile, Pulivendula Constituency boasts a robust lineup of 27 contestants, featuring prominent figures such as Dhruva Kumar Reddy from the INC, Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP, and Ravindranath Reddy Mareddy representing the TDP. Additionally, candidates like Shaik Dastagiri from Jai Bhim Rao Bharat add further diversity to the electoral contest.

In Kamalapuram Constituency, 11 contestants are vying for electoral victory, with notable contenders including Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy of the YSRCP, Krishna Chaitanya Reddy Putta standing for the TDP, and Gali Chandra representing the CPI, among others.

Similarly, Proddatur Constituency sees 15 candidates competing for electoral success, with Shaik Poola Mahammad nazeer from the INC, Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy representing the YSRCP, and Nandyala Varada Rajula Reddy standing for the TDP, among other notable contenders.

The electoral landscape further unfolds in Mydukur, with 15 contestants vying for victory. Notable candidates include Gundlakunta Sreeramulu from the INC, Raghurami Reddy Settipally representing the YSRCP, and Sudhakar Putta standing for the TDP.

Jammalamadugu Constituency witnesses a competitive electoral contest with 15 contestants in the fray, including Bramhananda Reddy Pamula from the INC, Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipirala representing the BJP, and Mule Sudheer Reddy standing for the YSRCP, among others.

Lastly, Badvel Constituency (SC) features 14 contestants, with Neerugattu Dora Vijaya Jyothi from the INC, Bojja Roshanna representing the BJP, and Dr. Dasari Sudha standing for the YSRCP, among other notable contenders. As the electoral battle heats up across the YSR district, voters await eagerly to cast their ballots and determine the future course of their constituencies.

The electoral battle in Kadapa is characterized by a formidable lineup of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, including Y.S. Avinash Reddy from the YSRCP, Y.S. Sharmila representing the Congress, and Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy from the TDP, among others. The contest holds significant weight, with the outcome set to influence both parliamentary and assembly elections concurrently.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Y.S. Avinash Reddy clinched victory with a resounding margin of 31%, defeating his TDP counterpart Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla. The YSRCP and TDP secured vote shares of 63.79% and 32.79%, respectively, underlining the constituency's political dynamics. Despite facing allegations and anti-incumbency sentiments, Avinash Reddy remains a formidable contender, backed by the formidable YSRCP machinery and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's support.

However, the electoral landscape is further enlivened by the entry of Y.S.Sharmila, who seeks to reclaim her father's legacy and challenge the dominance of her cousin Avinash Reddy. Armed with a fervent campaign and promises of justice, Sharmila poses a formidable threat to the incumbent, leveraging her husband's influence and the support of minority communities, including Christians and Muslims.

On the other hand, Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy, representing the TDP, emerges as a vocal critic of the ruling YSRCP, highlighting the region's developmental stagnation under the incumbent regime. With promises of transformative change and industrial development, Bhupesh seeks to rally support from disenchanted voters, albeit facing challenges from both the intra-family feud and the BJP alliance.