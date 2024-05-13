Voters to decide fate of Ambati, Kanna, others today

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu is contesting against former minister and TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana. Both leaders belong to the same community and doing their best to win the election to be held on Monday. Ambati Rambabu pinned his hopes on the beneficiaries of welfare schemes, SC, ST, BCs and YSRCP activists and fans.

On the other hand, Kanna Lakshminarayana has great expectations on anti establishment votes, votes of government employees, farmers, unemployed youth and TDP sympathisers. Both leaders are expressing confidence that they will win in the election.

Likewise, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh who unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in 2019 elections is contesting again from the same Assembly constituency in Guntur district. He is contesting against YSRCP candidate Murugudu Lavanya who belongs to the BC community.

Nara Lokesh’s mother Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife Nara Brahmini conducted an election campaign for the victory of Lokesh in Mangalagiri.

Former speaker of combined state of AP and JSP PAC chief Dr Nadendla Manohar is contesting from the prestigious Tenali Assembly constituency. He is contesting against the YSRCP candidate Annabathuni Siva Kumar.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini is contesting from Guntur West Assembly constituency. She is contesting against the TDP candidate Galla Madhavi.

Similarly, former minister and TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu is contesting from Vemuru Assembly constituency of Bapatla district. He is contesting against YSRCP candidate Varikuti Ashok Babu.

Similarly, former minister and TDP state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao is contesting against Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu who is contesting from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

TDP senior leader Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao is contesting from Gurazala Assembly constituency. He is contesting seventh time to the State Legislative Assembly.

YSRCP candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency Namburu Sankara Rao is contesting against his son-law and TDP candidate Bhashyam Praveen.

TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is contesting against Kilari Rosaiah. TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu is contesting against the YSRCP candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav. MP and YSRCP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha Nandigam Suresh is contesting against the TDP candidate T Krishna Prasad.